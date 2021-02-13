Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 12:09PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…The Interstate 25 corridor and portions of the eastern
plains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5
PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.