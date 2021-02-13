Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 12:09PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…The Interstate 25 corridor and portions of the eastern

plains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5

PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.