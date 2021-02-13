Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 12:09PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with locally higher

amounts possible. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM

MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.