Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 9:53PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches possible.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley and Otero
Counties.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday afternoon through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.