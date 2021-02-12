Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 9:53PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Baca, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday afternoon through

Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.