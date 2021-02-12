Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 3:14PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley and

Otero Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to

11 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday

afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.