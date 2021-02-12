Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 12:43PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Prowers, Bent and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to

11 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday

afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.