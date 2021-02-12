Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 12:43PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Prowers, Bent and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday
afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
