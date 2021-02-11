Dense Fog Advisory issued February 11 at 10:36PM MST until February 12 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility around 1/4 mile or less at times.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Visibility may change rapidly over short distances, especially
from Colorado City southward to the Raton Pass.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
