Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 10 at 3:48AM MST until February 10 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility of one mile or less at times in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Southeastern plains including eastern Las Animas, Otero,
Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential icy spots on roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your low beams and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.