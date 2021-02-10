Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 10 at 3:48AM MST until February 10 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility of one mile or less at times in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Southeastern plains including eastern Las Animas, Otero,

Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential icy spots on roadways.

If driving, slow down, use your low beams and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.