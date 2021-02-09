Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 9:33PM MST until February 10 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility of one mile or less at times in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Southeastern plains, the Interstate 25 corridor from

Colorado Springs southward, and eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential icy spots on roadways.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.