Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 9:33PM MST until February 10 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility of one mile or less at times in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Southeastern plains, the Interstate 25 corridor from
Colorado Springs southward, and eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential icy spots on roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Comments