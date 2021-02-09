Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 5:10AM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent,

Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.