Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 5:10AM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent,
Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.