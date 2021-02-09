Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 3:47AM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las

Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on

bridge decks causing slippery roads.