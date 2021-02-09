Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 3:47AM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las
Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on
bridge decks causing slippery roads.