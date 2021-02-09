Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 9 at 1:53AM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below

7500 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County

Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.