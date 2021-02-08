Red Flag Warning issued February 8 at 3:53AM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 5 PM today

for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather

zones 222, 226 through 230 and 233 which includes El Paso,

Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…

229 and 230.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.