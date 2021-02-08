Red Flag Warning issued February 8 at 3:53AM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 5 PM today

for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather

zones 222, 226 through 230 and 233 which includes El Paso,

Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST today.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 233.

* Winds…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.