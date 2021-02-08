Skip to Content
today at 11:17 pm
Published 2:47 pm

Red Flag Warning issued February 8 at 2:47PM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 5 PM today for gusty
winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones 222, 226
through 230 and 233 which includes El Paso, Pueblo, Fremont,
Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229…230 and 233.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

