Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 9:08PM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Eastern Las
Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing drizzle or light snow are
also possible.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Comments