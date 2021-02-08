Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 9:08PM MST until February 9 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Eastern Las

Animas, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential icy spots on roadways, especially bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing drizzle or light snow are

also possible.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.