Dense Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 7:23AM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers

and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy icy spot are being reported on some

roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.