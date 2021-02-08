Dense Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 7:23AM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers
and Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy icy spot are being reported on some
roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.