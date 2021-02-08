Skip to Content
today at 2:40 pm
Published 7:23 am

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 7:23AM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Otero, Baca, Prowers
and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy icy spot are being reported on some
roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

