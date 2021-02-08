Dense Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 1:27AM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one half mile or lower in dense fog.

* WHERE…The I-25 corridor and all of the southeast Colorado

plains.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing drizzle will also be

possible and could create icy patches on roadways.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.