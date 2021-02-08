Dense Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 1:20AM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Kiowa County, Bent County, Otero County, Crowley County,
Baca County and Prowers County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing drizzle will also be
possible and could create icy patches on roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Comments