Dense Fog Advisory issued February 8 at 1:20AM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Las Animas and Huerfano Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing drizzle will also be
possible and could create icy patches on roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
