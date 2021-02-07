Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 3:31PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
A period of freezing drizzle is possible tonight through early
Monday morning across the eastern plains. At this time, the
highest potential for this to occur is closer to the Colorado and
Kansas border. However, this could occur as far west as La Junta
to Kim. Where this does occur, slippery conditions will be
possible, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. Dense fog
will also be possible across the plains tonight. Widely varying
and significantly reduced visibility will be possible, and with
anticipated sub freezing temperatures, freezing fog is also a
possibility.
Those traveling late tonight into early Monday morning across the
plains should be prepared for possible slippery conditions and
hazardous driving conditions.
