Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 3:31PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

A period of freezing drizzle is possible tonight through early

Monday morning across the eastern plains. At this time, the

highest potential for this to occur is closer to the Colorado and

Kansas border. However, this could occur as far west as La Junta

to Kim. Where this does occur, slippery conditions will be

possible, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. Dense fog

will also be possible across the plains tonight. Widely varying

and significantly reduced visibility will be possible, and with

anticipated sub freezing temperatures, freezing fog is also a

possibility.

Those traveling late tonight into early Monday morning across the

plains should be prepared for possible slippery conditions and

hazardous driving conditions.