Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 4:57PM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…Red Flag Warning will expire at 5 pm this afternoon for fire

weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El

Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas

Counties…

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 5 PM Monday

for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather

zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El Paso,

Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas Counties…

wINDS WILL DECREASE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND HUMIDITY VALUES WILL

INCREASE.

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

222…226…227… 228…229 AND 230 from 11 AM to 5 PM Monday…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…

229 and 230.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.