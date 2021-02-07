Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 3:38AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon until 5 PM today
for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather
zones 222, 226, 227 and 228, which includes El Paso, Pueblo and
Fremont Counties…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227 and 228.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
