Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 3:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 PM today for
gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire weather zones
222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El Paso, Pueblo,
Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas Counties…
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM until 5 PM
Monday for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El
Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas
Counties…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
222…226…227…228…229 AND 230…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229 and 230.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.