Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 3:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…

229 and 230.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.