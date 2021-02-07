Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 11:29AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon until 5 PM
today for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire
weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El
Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas
Counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227 and 228.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.