Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 11:29AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon until 5 PM

today for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El

Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas

Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227 and 228.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.