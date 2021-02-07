Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 11:29AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon until 5 PM

today for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels, for fire

weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes El

Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and western Las Animas

Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.