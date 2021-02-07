High Wind Warning issued February 7 at 3:52AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 65 to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, the Sangre de Cristo

and Wet Mountains, Huerfano County and the Wet Mountain Valley,

and the higher terrain in western Chaffee and western Lake

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.