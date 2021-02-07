Dense Fog Advisory issued February 7 at 9:08PM MST until February 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing

fog. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible.

* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent and Baca counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…CDOT web cams and weather stations were

showing areas of dense fog across the southeast Colorado Plains.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.