High Wind Warning issued February 6 at 2:43PM MST until February 7 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the mountains…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 75 mph expected. Stronger gusts to near 90 mph will be

possible on the top of Pikes Peak. For the southern I-25

corridor area from Colorado City south to near Trinidad…winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in some wind favored

locations.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.