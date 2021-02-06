High Wind Warning issued February 6 at 12:07PM MST until February 7 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the mountains…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 75 mph expected. For the southern I-25 corridor area from
Colorado City south to near Trinidad…winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
