Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 6:25AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Huerfano and eastern Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.