Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 6:25AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.