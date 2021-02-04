Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:56AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold

wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia

if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.