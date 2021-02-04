Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:56AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Las Animas and Huerfano Counties including the cities of
Walsenburg and Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.