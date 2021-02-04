Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:56AM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
across southern and western portions of the Pueblo county.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly south
and west of the city of Pueblo. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.