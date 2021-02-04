Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:56AM MST until February 4 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch

across southern and western portions of the Pueblo county.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly south

and west of the city of Pueblo. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.