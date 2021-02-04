Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 12:41AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
High snowfall rates may allow this snow to accumulate in a short
period of time. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Huerfano County including Walsenburg…and Las Animas
County including Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
