Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 12:41AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

High snowfall rates may allow this snow to accumulate in a short

period of time. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Huerfano County including Walsenburg…and Las Animas

County including Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.