Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 12:41AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be hazardous. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as
20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
