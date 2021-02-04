Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 12:41AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be hazardous. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as

20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.