Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 12:41AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches…most of which will be focused on Monument Hill and
across southern Pueblo county. Intense snowfall rates of up to 2
inches per hour will be possible. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo and El Paso counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds will
cause areas of poor visibility in blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
