Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 12:41AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches…most of which will be focused on Monument Hill and

across southern Pueblo county. Intense snowfall rates of up to 2

inches per hour will be possible. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo and El Paso counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds will

cause areas of poor visibility in blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.