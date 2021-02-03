Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 7:36PM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments