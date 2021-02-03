Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 11:46PM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.