Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 11:46PM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow, briefly heavy, with blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to around two inches. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.