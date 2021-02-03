Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 11:46PM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow, briefly heavy, with blowing snow. Snow
accumulations of one to three inches. High snowfall rates may
allow this snow to accumulate in a short amount of time. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
