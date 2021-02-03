Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 11:18AM MST until February 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.