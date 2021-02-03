Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 10:47PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Periods of light to moderate snow are expected through the

overnight hours and into Thursday morning over much of plains.

Snow accumulations are generally expected to be on the lighter

side, mainly in the one to two inch range. However, there is

potential for heavy bursts of snow to occur that could easily

produce this snowfall in a short period of time. If this were to

occur, visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will

quickly become snow or ice covered. While this potential remains

anywhere across the plains, confidence is highest for locations

along and to the south of Highway 50.

Those traveling early Thursday morning across the southeast

plains should be prepared for possible hazardous driving

conditions.