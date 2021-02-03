Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 10:47PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
Periods of light to moderate snow are expected through the
overnight hours and into Thursday morning over much of plains.
Snow accumulations are generally expected to be on the lighter
side, mainly in the one to two inch range. However, there is
potential for heavy bursts of snow to occur that could easily
produce this snowfall in a short period of time. If this were to
occur, visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will
quickly become snow or ice covered. While this potential remains
anywhere across the plains, confidence is highest for locations
along and to the south of Highway 50.
Those traveling early Thursday morning across the southeast
plains should be prepared for possible hazardous driving
conditions.
Comments