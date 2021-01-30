High Wind Warning issued January 30 at 11:54AM MST until January 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of 55 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Baca County.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.