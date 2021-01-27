Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 7:38AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
Patchy dense freezing fog remains situated across the plains, along
and to the north of Highway 50, this morning. This fog will likely
persist through mid morning, before conditions improve into
midday. Those traveling in these areas should use caution this
morning, as widely varying visibility to around one half mile will
be observed. Additionally, slick or icy conditions could be
observed, especially on bridges or elevated surfaces.
