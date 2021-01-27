Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 3:12AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Patchy dense freezing fog has developed early this morning across

parts of southern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties. At this

time, much of the more dense fog is situated on the southern end

of Colorado Springs, around the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors.

However, this fog is moving, and may continue to shift or expand

more into northern Pueblo county within the next couple of hours.

Those traveling in these areas should use caution this morning,

as widely varying visibility as low as one quarter mile will be

observed. Additionally, slick or icy conditions could be

observed, especially on bridges or elevated surfaces.