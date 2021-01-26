Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 6:23AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Sangre de
Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains, and Pikes Peak and Teller
County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.