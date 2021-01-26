Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 6:23AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet County. Western and

Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, Eastern Fremont County

including Canon City, El Paso County, Pueblo County, eastern

Huerfano County, and Western Las Animas County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy dense fog will create significantly

reduced visibility and slippery conditions across El Paso

county this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.