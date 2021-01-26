Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 6:23AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.